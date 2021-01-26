Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:58PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around an inch.
* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, eastern Las Animas, Kiowa, Bent,
Prowers and Baca counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.