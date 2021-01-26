Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:03AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Wet

Mountains, and Pikes Peak and Teller County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.