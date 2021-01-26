Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:03AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and
11000 Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000
Feet Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
