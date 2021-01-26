Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:03AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and

11000 Feet and Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000

Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.