Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:03AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000

Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.