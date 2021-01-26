Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:03AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet,
Eastern Fremont County including Canon City, Southern El Paso
County including Colorado Springs, Pueblo County and eastern
Huerfano County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.