Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 4:03AM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet,

Eastern Fremont County including Canon City, Southern El Paso

County including Colorado Springs, Pueblo County and eastern

Huerfano County.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.