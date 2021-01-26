Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:16PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, and western
Las Animas counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although snowfall has decreased in
intensity, some additional spotty light snow will be possible
which could cause impacts to travel into the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.