Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:16PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, and western

Las Animas counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although snowfall has decreased in

intensity, some additional spotty light snow will be possible

which could cause impacts to travel into the evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.