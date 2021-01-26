Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:16PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains, and Pikes Peak and
Teller County.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially under
pockets of heavier snow showers this evening. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.