Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 3:16PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, eastern Las Animas, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers

and Baca counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall this afternoon

with snow diminishing during the evening hours.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.