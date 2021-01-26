Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:05PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three

inches.

* WHERE…the Sangre De Cristo mountains, Wet Mountains, Pikes

Peak and Teller county and northern Fremont county.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.