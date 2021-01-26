Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:05PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Central and eastern Fremont county, Wet Mountain Valley
and the I-25 corridor counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates should decrease during the
afternoon but periodic light snow will continue into the evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.