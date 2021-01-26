Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:05PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three

inches.

* WHERE…Crowley and Kiowa Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall now through 3

PM.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.