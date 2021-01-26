Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:05PM MST until January 26 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE…Crowley and Kiowa Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall now through 3
PM.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments