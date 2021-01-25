Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 3:03PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches
with the heaviest amounts falling across southern and eastern Teller
county and the east facing slopes of the Wet Mountains.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Wet
Mountains, and Pikes Peak and Teller County.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will increase over the area late
tonight with steady light to moderate snow continuing through
Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
