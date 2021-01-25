Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 3:03PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches with the heaviest accumulations near the mountains.
* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet,
Eastern Fremont County including Canon City, Southern El Paso
County including Colorado Springs, Pueblo County and eastern
Huerfano County.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will increase over the area late
tonight with steady light to moderate snow continuing through
Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
