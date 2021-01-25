Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 3:03PM MST until January 26 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches with the heaviest accumulations near the mountains.

* WHERE…Western and Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet,

Eastern Fremont County including Canon City, Southern El Paso

County including Colorado Springs, Pueblo County and eastern

Huerfano County.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will increase over the area late

tonight with steady light to moderate snow continuing through

Tuesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.