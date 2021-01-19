Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:24AM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Upper Rio Grande Valley, the Northern Sangre de Cristo
mountains, Wet Mountains, and the southern I-25 including
Huerfano and western Las Animas counties.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.