Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 11:02AM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Upper Rio Grande Valley, the Northern Sangre de Cristo

mountains, Wet Mountains, and the southern I-25 including

Huerfano and western Las Animas counties.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.