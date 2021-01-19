Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 11:02AM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one

inch.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.