Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:48PM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. For the southern I-25 corridor region…3
to 5 inches. For the Northern Sangre De Cristo and Wet
mountains, 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Northern Sangre De Cristo Mountains and
the southern I-25 corridor from south of Pueblo to the New
Mexico border.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult along I-25 from south of
Pueblo to the New Mexico border.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.