Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 2:48PM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. For the southern I-25 corridor region…3

to 5 inches. For the Northern Sangre De Cristo and Wet

mountains, 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, Northern Sangre De Cristo Mountains and

the southern I-25 corridor from south of Pueblo to the New

Mexico border.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult along I-25 from south of

Pueblo to the New Mexico border.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.