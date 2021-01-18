Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 10:37PM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches.

* WHERE…Upper Rio Grande Valley, the Northern Sangre de Cristo

mountains, Wet Mountains, and the southern I-25 including

Huerfano and western Las Animas counties.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.