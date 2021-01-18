Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 10:00AM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations at lower

elevations will be 2 to 6 inches. There will likely be a tight

snow gradient the closer you get to the mountains. Along I-25,

snowfall accumulations will range between 3 and 5 inches. Over

the mountains 4 to 12 inches in expected, especially on the

eastern slopes.

* WHERE…The northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet

Mountains and the southern I-25 corridor.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially tonight

over La Veta Pass and Raton Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.