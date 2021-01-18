Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 10:00AM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations at lower
elevations will be 2 to 6 inches. There will likely be a tight
snow gradient the closer you get to the mountains. Along I-25,
snowfall accumulations will range between 3 and 5 inches. Over
the mountains 4 to 12 inches in expected, especially on the
eastern slopes.
* WHERE…The northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet
Mountains and the southern I-25 corridor.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially tonight
over La Veta Pass and Raton Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.