Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 2:48PM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta

Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.