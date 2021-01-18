Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 2:48PM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16
inches
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over La Veta
Pass.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
