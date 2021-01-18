Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:37PM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult., especially over La
Veta Pass. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.