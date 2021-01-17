Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 8:54PM MST until January 19 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
