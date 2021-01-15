Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 3:51AM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM today for

gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones 227,

228, 231 and 234 through 237, which includes southern El Paso,

Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228 and 231.

* Winds…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.