Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 2:55PM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 5 PM today for
gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones
227, 228, 231, 232 and 234 through 237, which includes southern
El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca
Counties…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…231…232…
234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.