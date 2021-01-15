Red Flag Warning issued January 15 at 12:18PM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 5 PM today for
gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones 227,
228, 231, 232 and 234 through 237, which includes southern El
Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca
Counties…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…231…234…
235…236 and 237.
* Winds…North 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.