High Wind Warning issued January 15 at 4:05AM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Baca, Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. Use
caution if you must drive, the high winds will be a hazard to high
profile vehicles traveling on east to west oriented roadways.