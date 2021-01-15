High Wind Warning issued January 15 at 11:52AM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Baca, Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.