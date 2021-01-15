Dust Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:50AM MST until January 15 at 11:15AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1115 AM MST.

* At 950 AM MST, Several bands of blowing dust were located over

Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Bent counties. This dust was being caused

by strong northwest winds of 40 to 60 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility.

SOURCE…Satellite data.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* highway 287 and US 50 will be impacted by this blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Walsh, Granada, Wiley,

Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Two Buttes,

Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol and Sweetwater

Reservoir.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.