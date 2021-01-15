Dust Storm Warning issued January 15 at 12:29PM MST until January 15 at 1:15PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1229 PM MST, Satellite data continues to indicate widespread

areas of blowing dust across the eastern one half of the southeast

plains of Colorado. The most intense dust storm activity was

occurring generally east of a line from La Junta to Pritchett,

Colorado. This dust was being caused by winds blowing from the

northwest at 40 to 60 mph. Law enforcement is indicating visibility

is very poor across southeast Colorado. Highway 287 was closed from

Kit Carson to Springfield.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile with damaging wind in excess

of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Satellite imagery and web cams.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Walsh, Granada, Wiley,

Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Two Buttes,

Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol and Sweetwater

Reservoir.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.