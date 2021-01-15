Dust Storm Warning issued January 15 at 1:17PM MST until January 15 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 117 PM MST, Satellite data continues to indicate widespread areas

of blowing dust across the eastern one half of the southeast plains

of Colorado. The most intense dust storm activity was occurring

generally east of a line from La Junta to Pritchett, Colorado. This

dust was being caused by winds blowing from the north to northwest

at 30 to 50 mph. Law enforcement is indicating visibility is very

poor across southeast Colorado. Highway 287 was closed from Kit

Carson to Springfield. Web cam imagery in the Eads area was showing

visibility below 1/4 of a mile.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility.

SOURCE…Satellite data, web cams and reports of emergency

officials.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Walsh, Granada, Wiley,

Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Two Buttes,

Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol and Sweetwater

Reservoir.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.