Dust Storm Warning issued January 15 at 11:09AM MST until January 15 at 1:15PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 115 PM MST.

* At 1109 AM MST, Satellite data continues to indicate widespread

areas of blowing dust across the eastern one half of the southeast

plains of Colorado. The most intense dust storm activity was

occurring generally east of a line from La Junta to Pritchett,

Colorado. This dust was being caused by winds blowing from the

northwest at 40 to 60 mph. Law enforcement is indicating

visibility is very poor across southeast Colorado.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Walsh, Granada, Wiley,

Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Two Buttes,

Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol and Sweetwater

Reservoir.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.