Dust Storm Warning issued January 15 at 1:01PM MST until January 15 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 101 PM MST, Satellite data continues to indicate widespread

areas of blowing dust across the eastern one half of the southeast

plains of Colorado. The most intense dust storm activity was

occurring generally east of a line from La Junta to Pritchett,

Colorado. This dust was being caused by winds blowing from the

north to northwest at 30 to 50 mph. Law enforcement is indicating

visibility is very poor across southeast Colorado. Highway 287 was

closed from Kit Carson to Springfield. Web cam imagery in the Eads

area was showing visibility below 1/4 of a mile.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility.

SOURCE…Satellite data, web cams and reports of emergency

officials.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Springfield, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Walsh, Granada, Wiley,

Pritchett, Vilas, Campo, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Haswell, Two Buttes,

Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Blue Lake, Bristol and Sweetwater

Reservoir.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.