Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 2:45PM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10 AM to 5 PM Friday

for gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones

234 through 237, which includes Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca

counties…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…North 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.