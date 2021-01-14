Red Flag Warning issued January 14 at 2:45PM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 10 AM to 5 PM Friday
for gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones
234 through 237, which includes Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca
counties…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…North 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
