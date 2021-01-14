High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 5:07PM MST until January 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent and Prowers counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.