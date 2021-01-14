High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 2:49PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 55
mph, except over the high elevations of Lake and Chaffee
Counties where gusts up to 70 mph will be possible.
* WHERE…The high elevations of western Lake and Chaffee
Counties, Pikes Peak, and Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley and
Otero counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.