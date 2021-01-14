High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 11:15AM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 55

mph, except over the high elevations of Lake and Chaffee

Counties where gusts up to 70 mph will be possible.

* WHERE…The high elevations of western Lake and Chaffee

Counties, Pikes Peak, and Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley,

Otero, Kiowa, Bent and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.