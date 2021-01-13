High Wind Warning issued January 13 at 8:21PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds and gusts will quickly increase late

tonight into early Thursday morning, with a lull in the

strongest winds through late morning. Increasing winds and gusts

will return by early Thursday afternoon.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.