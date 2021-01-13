High Wind Warning issued January 13 at 2:55PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Kiowa County, Eastern Kiowa County and Lamar
Vicinity/Prowers County Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments