High Wind Warning issued January 13 at 2:55PM MST until January 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak
Between 7500 and 11000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet
Counties. The strongest winds will be near the summit of Pikes
Peak and along eastern slopes near and above Cheyenne Mountain.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments