High Wind Warning issued January 13 at 11:24PM MST until January 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected across the plains. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 75 mph expected across the higher terrain.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, and

Prowers Counties. Teller County and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds and gusts will quickly increase

overnight tonight into early Thursday morning, with a lull in

the strongest winds through late morning. Increasing winds and

gusts will return by early Thursday afternoon.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.