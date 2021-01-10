Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:32AM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, and the
southern I-25 corridor counties from Pueblo to Raton Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.