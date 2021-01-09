Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 3:48AM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

in the lower elevations, 5 to 7 inches in the higher

elevations, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains,

and I-25 corridor south of Pueblo.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.