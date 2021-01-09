Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:49PM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
in the lower elevations, greatest amounts closer to the higher
terrain, with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected across the higher
elevations. Locally higher amounts remain possible.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains,
and I-25 corridor from Pueblo southward, including Walsenburg
and Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on icy and slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.