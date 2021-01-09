Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
in the lower elevations, greatest amounts closer the higher
terrain, with 4 to 8 inches of snow expected across the higher
elevations. Locally locally higher amounts remain possible.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and
I-25 corridor from Pueblo southward, including Walsenburg and
Trinidad.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on icy and slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.