Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:41AM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

in the lower elevations, greatest amounts closer the higher

terrain, with 4 to 8 inches of snow expected across the higher

elevations. Locally locally higher amounts remain possible.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and

I-25 corridor from Pueblo southward, including Walsenburg and

Trinidad.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on icy and slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.