Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 10:08PM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches in the lower elevations, greatest amounts closer to the

higher terrain, with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected across the

higher elevations. Locally higher amounts remain possible.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains,

and I-25 corridor from Pueblo southward, including Walsenburg

and Trinidad.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on icy and slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.