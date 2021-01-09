Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 10, 2021 5:43 am
Published 10:08 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 10:08PM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches in the lower elevations, greatest amounts closer to the
higher terrain, with 4 to 7 inches of snow expected across the
higher elevations. Locally higher amounts remain possible.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains,
and I-25 corridor from Pueblo southward, including Walsenburg
and Trinidad.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on icy and slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content