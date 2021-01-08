Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:56PM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
in the lower elevations, 6 to 8 inches in the higher elevations,
with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and
I-25 corridor south of Pueblo.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
