Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
January 9, 2021 6:55 am
Published 10:47 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 10:47PM MST until January 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches
in the lower elevations, 6 to 8 inches in the higher elevations,
with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains, southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and
I-25 corridor south of Pueblo.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content