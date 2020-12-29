Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 7:45AM MST until December 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, Southern Sangre

de Cristo Mountains Below 11000 feet, Western and Central

Fremont County and Teller County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.