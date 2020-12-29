Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:52AM MST until December 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch
possible.
* WHERE…El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense freezing fog is also occuring with
visibilities as low as on eighth of a mile at times.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and sidewalks. The
hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.