Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:52AM MST until December 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch

possible.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense freezing fog is also occuring with

visibilities as low as on eighth of a mile at times.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and sidewalks. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.