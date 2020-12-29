Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:52AM MST until December 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense freezing fog is also occuring with
visibilities as low as on eighth of a mile at times.
* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.