Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 3:52AM MST until December 29 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a

light glaze possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense freezing fog is also occuring with

visibilities as low as on eighth of a mile at times.

* IMPACTS…Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.